Park City police told of drivers burning rubber, ‘spinning donuts,’ and a 100 mph speed

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about traffic issues and stopped other drivers for a variety of traffic offenses.

The cases were logged during a week when Park City continued to swell with crowds in the stretch between the Park City Kimball Arts Festival earlier in August and the upcoming Tour of Utah bicycling race, which is slated to arrive in Park City during the upcoming weekend.

Some of the cases last week were notable, including a report of a driver traveling at an unusually excessive speed. The cases included:

• on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3:49 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint from someone on Geronimo Court about drivers who “burn rubber.” The drivers might be traveling at more than 40 mph, the police were told.

• on Friday, Aug. 9, the police stopped two drivers over a 14-minute stretch for what were described as headlight violations. In the first case, at 8:59 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver after observing the vehicle without the headlights illuminated at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive. Fourteen minutes later, at 9:13 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on Park Avenue after observing the vehicle with the high beams activated.

• on Aug. 9 at 8:35 p.m., a driver was reported to be “spinning donuts” and “going back and forth” somewhere in the vicinity of S.R. 248 as is passes the base of PC Hill.

• on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 11:09 p.m., a person driving a motorcycle was reported to be traveling up and down Main Street at 100 mph, which would be a dramatically fast speed on the two-lane road. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted an officer to better patrol Main Street, according to department logs.