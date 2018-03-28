Park City police told of ‘drunk millennials being loud and goofy’

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports involving ridesharing firms, other transportation industry companies or people who work for them.

One of the cases centered on nonpayment of fares, according to department logs. Fare disputes between drivers and customers are occasionally reported to the Police Department, but the other cases seemed unusual.

On Sunday, March 25 at 11 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint from a ridesharing service about two customers. The police were told the driver picked the two up on Main Street and then canceled the ride after they asked to be taken to White Pine Canyon in the Snyderville Basin. They slammed the doors and acted in an aggressive manner, the police were told.

On Friday, March 23 at 11:31 p.m., meanwhile, a limousine driver called the police from the 2000 block of Park Avenue complaining about people who were rude and reportedly pounding on a restroom door. The people were "drunk millennials being loud and goofy," the police were told.

On Sunday, March 25, At 1:56 p.m., a taxi driver flagged down an officer at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 9th Street, where the driver said passengers did not pay. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.

The Police Department last week remained busy as spring-break crowds continued to arrive for ski vacations. Conflicts between transportation firms and customers seem to climb during busy stretches in the tourism industry.