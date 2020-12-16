Park City police told of ‘hot rod’ driver, donut driving stunts
The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports of drivers performing stunts in various locations.
The cases did not appear to be serious, but they were reported at a time of year when road conditions oftentimes become difficult with the start of winter.
Someone on Homestake Road on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 11:14 a.m., reported a vehicle was driving in a “hot rod” manner and was performing a move known as drifting. The vehicle is a Subaru, the police were told.
On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11:43 p.m., meanwhile, a police officer saw a driver in a parking lot on Deer Valley Loop performing so-called donuts. The officer stopped the person and gave a warning verbally.
Earlier that night, at 8:51 p.m., the police received a complaint of four vehicles in a Deer Valley Drive parking lot “racing around and around” the lot. They were also performing donuts, the police were told.
