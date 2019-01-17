Park City police told of issues with Uber, taxi and shuttle drivers

The Park City Police Department received a series of recent complaints about issues involving ridesharing services or taxis, a set of cases reported shortly before there is expected to be a sharp increase in the number of rideshare vehicles and taxis operating in the community as the Sundance Film Festival starts.

The recent reports to the Police Department did not appear to be serious, but they illustrate the continuing friction on the roads. There has long been at least some level of driver frustration with taxis, shuttles and rideshare vehicles in addition to the tension between the taxi and shuttle firms and rideshare companies like Uber.

One of the cases appeared to be especially dramatic as the driver who contacted the Police Department claimed there was a verbal confrontation with someone driving a Uber vehicle. The police logged the case at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11 on Main Street. The person told the police 10 cars were lined up as an Uber vehicle blocked the road. The Uber driver yelled at the person, saying "you can go around me," according to the Police Department logs.

Some of the other cases included:

• on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m., the driver of an Uber vehicle was reported to be impeding traffic at or close to the intersection of Swede Alley and 4th Street. A police officer stopped the vehicle.

• on Jan. 12 at 10:50 p.m., a shuttle vehicle reportedly stopped to unload passengers on Swede Alley without pulling to the side of the road. An officer stopped the driver.

• on Jan. 12 at 10:34 p.m., a man, apparently with a vehicle, was reported to be blocking the road on Marsac Avenue. The police were told the man caused an altercation with a driver. The altercation was not physical, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

• on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10:44 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street. The accident occurred shortly before the Police Department was contacted. The victim is an Uber driver, the police were told.

In another case, on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1:06 a.m., a taxi driver reportedly argued with a security guard on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details about the argument. The Police Department said the taxi driver was gone by the time an officer arrived. The case was categorized as suspected disorderly conduct.

The cases were reported in the two weeks before the opening of Sundance, set for Jan. 24. The number of taxis, shuttles and rideshare vehicles typically rises significantly during Sundance, particularly during the first four days of the event. The drivers see Sundance as an opportunity to earn solid and perhaps significant money in just a few days as large crowds of film lovers, industry insiders and celebrity gawkers arrive in Park City.