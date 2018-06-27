Park City police told of loud Main Street karaoke performer

The Park City Police Department on Saturday evening received a complaint about a loud karaoke performer on Main Street disturbing nearby diners, one in a series of noise reports logged in the city last week.

The case was reported at 7:28 p.m. The performer was in a pocket park with a karaoke machine and was "singing so loud" the people at a nearby restaurant "cannot even talk to each other," the Police Department was told. The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to respond.

The cases last week involved noisy people, parties or people suspected to be intoxicated. None of the cases appeared to be serious and were likely the result of the summer tourism season becoming busier than it was earlier in June.

Some of the other cases included:

• on Wednesday, June 20 at 2:07 a.m., people were reported to be talking at a loud volume somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The people kept the person who called the police awake, according to the Police Department. The person wanted the police to tell the people to go inside.

• on Sunday, June 24, a party with lots of noise was reported at 1:39 a.m. on Sidewinder Drive. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Recommended Stories For You

• on Saturday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m., the police received a complaint from hotel guests on Kearns Boulevard about a people in a parking lot drinking, throwing bottles and being loud. Minutes earlier, at 11:53 p.m., kids were reported to be having a party in a courtyard on Kearns Boulevard. They were loud, the police were told. The police at 10:03 p.m. received a similar report. It was not clear from public police logs whether the cases were related.