Park City police told of loudness like ‘cyclical repetitive bass’

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of noise complaints and other cases related to the crowds that arrived as spring breaks continued.

The cases did not appear serious, but they provided evidence that the final weeks of the ski season could prove to be busy for the Police Department and the wider community. The police received calls about parties, loud music and other sorts of cases that are typical at busy times of the year.

On Sunday, March 11 at 3:57 a.m., a loud party was reported on Deer Valley Loop Road while a few hours earlier, at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, someone on Park Avenue lodged a complaint about loud music on Main Street. The music involved a "cyclical repetitive bass," the police were told.

On Friday, March 9 at 2:16 a.m., someone on Deer Valley Loop Road told the police neighbors were partying in a hot tub.

Parties were also reported on March 7 at 10:40 p.m. on Lowell Avenue and March 6 at 3:54 a.m. on Lowell Avenue.

In another case, the police were told there was loud music at a Main Street nightclub. The call was logged at 10:11 p.m. on Monday, March 5, from Park Avenue.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the cases were not serious and one person filed several of the complaints against a nightclub or other issues related to Main Street. Kirk said there were a series of concerts at Main Street nightclubs last week that may have contributed to the complaints.

The Police Department typically classifies the cases like the ones logged last week as suspected disturbing the peace. Officers usually warn the people involved to quiet down.

The cases last week followed similar reports in recent weeks as crowds of skiers and snowboarders headed to Park City in larger numbers since an unusually spell of warm, dry weather.