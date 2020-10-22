Park City police told of moose sighting, and people taking pictures





The Park City Police Department has continued to receive reports of wildlife sightings, including cases involving moose.

In one of the cases, on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4:55 p.m., two moose were seen close to a building on Prospector Avenue. The police were told people were close to the moose taking photographs.

In a similar case later that day, at 6:31 p.m., a cow moose and calves were seen on the Rail Trail close to Bonanza Drive. Someone was apparently stopping bicyclists from approaching the animals, according to public police logs.

The next day, on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 5:40 p.m., a moose and a calf were spotted in a parking lot on Prospector Avenue. The animals were approaching the road, the police were told.

The three reports were logged in the close proximity to one another, but it was not clear from the police logs whether they involved the same animals.

Other wildlife reports last week included:

• on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6:55 p.m., the police were told of a porcupine, described as “huge,” on a back porch on Moray Court. The animal was “not looking too good,” the police were told.

• a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224 just north of the McPolin Farm at 7:22 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. Nobody inside the vehicle was injured, the police said. Public police logs did not provide information about the deer.

• a driver hit a deer along Kearns Boulevard in the vicinity of the Round Valley Drive intersection on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10:54 p.m.

Wildlife sightings are commonly reported to the police. The Park City area offers large tracts of habitat for animals like deer, moose and elk. Police officers who respond to the reports typically attempt to ensure the animals are not a danger to pedestrians, bicyclists or drivers.