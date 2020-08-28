Park City police told of moose sightings, one reportedly eating someone’s plants





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two and likely three reports of moose sightings, including one involving an animal eating plants on someone’s property.

The police receive regular reports of wildlife sightings, including moose, deer and elk. The reports are sometimes in neighborhoods like the ones fielded by the police last week.

Two of the cases were on Friday, Aug. 21. The police at 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 21 were told of three animals, reported to be a cow as well as two calves, seen in a yard on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The person was worried a driver might hit them. The rear of one of the animals was in the road, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details on the species, but similar reports typically involve moose rather than cows.

Earlier that day, at 5 p.m., a moose and two calves were seen on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. They were on a grassy area, but the person who contacted the police was worried a driver would hit the animals. The police a short time later were at nearby Creekside Park telling a woman and her children moose were seen in the area.

On Monday, Aug. 17 at 10:26 a.m., meanwhile, a moose was seen on Prospector Drive. The police were told the moose was on the side of a house and was eating the plants. The person was “concerned with the walking on the path and there being children,” according to public police logs.