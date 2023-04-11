Park City police told of motorcyclists performing stunts ‘going round and round, up and down’

Police-blotter-image

The Park City Police Department recently received a complaint about motorcycle riders performing stunts on a small street in the Aerie.

The case was logged at 1:28 p.m. on Friday, April 7 on Golden Way, located just off Aerie Drive. The police were told motorcyclists were performing wheelies. They were “going and going round and round, up and down the road,” the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a citizen assist. It was an unusual sort of report to the agency.

There were other road-related reports recently even with the smaller crowds as the ski season enters its final stretch.

Some of the cases included:

• on Saturday, April 8 at 10:37 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver after observing the vehicle not moving in a travel lane close to an intersection. The vehicle was also in a crosswalk with passengers getting inside, the police said. The traffic stop occurred in the area of the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about whether a warning or ticket was issued.

• on April 8 over a period of 23 minutes starting at 4:16 p.m. the Police Department pulled over three drivers along S.R. 224, indicating they were each speeding. The police said the drivers were traveling at 62 mph in locations where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the drivers received tickets or warnings.

• on Friday, April 7 at 11:21 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on Main Street after observing it with a blue light in the forward direction on the windshield. The vehicle was initially seen on 9th Street. A similar case was reported a day earlier at 7:19 p.m. in the area of the Old Town transit center.

• on Thursday, April 6 at 7:22 p.m., a vehicle was seen stopped in a center lane on Park Avenue. The vehicle had run out of gasoline, the police said.

• on Tuesday, April 4 at 11:07 a.m., the police reported a vehicle was involved in an accident and nobody was at the scene in the area of Marsac Avenue and Ontario Avenue. The vehicle was left “off the side of the road,” the police said. Municipal snow removal crews had been “plowing around it all morning,” the police said. Public police logs indicated the vehicle was a candidate for impoundment. There were other cases of vehicles obstructing snow-removal efforts that morning elsewhere in Park City.