Park City police told of narrowed streets, a danger to pedestrians

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three complaints about vehicles left in locations where they reduced the available width of the road, including two cases on a street where a pedestrian died earlier in February from injuries after a driver struck him.

On Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:51 a.m., two vehicles were reported to be parked on Empire Avenue in a location where they narrowed the available road width. The police were told other drivers could not get through and cars were backed up.

A little bit earlier that day, at 8:57 a.m. on Ontario Avenue, two vehicles were reported to be blocking the road. A garbage truck could not get through, the police were told.

On Monday, Feb. 17 at 12:49 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Empire Avenue about cars left on both sides of the street. The police were told traffic could not navigate through the impacted stretch of Empire Avenue. The person who contacted the police also said there was nowhere for pedestrians and they were walking in the middle of the road.

The two cases on Empire Avenue occurred on the same street where a California man was struck by a driver earlier in the month. Police arrested the driver.

The complaints last week occurred during an especially busy stretch of the ski season as large crowds arrived in Park City with Presidents Day early in the week. Park City appeared to remain crowded through much of the week.