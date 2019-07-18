Park City police told of ‘never ending party,’ vandalism and broken bottles

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parties, otherwise loud people or similar sorts of problems, reports that were logged as the summer-tourism season became busier in the days after the Fourth of July.

Reports like the ones last week usually increase as the crowds in Park City start to swell in the summer and the winter. The cases did not appear to be serious, but they could signal the Police Department has entered a busier stretch. Many of the cases are logged as suspected disorderly conduct.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, July 14 at 3:04 a.m., someone on Deer Valley Drive contacted the Police Department saying there was a “never ending party” in a unit above the caller’s place. The police were told the caller and their kids were woken up.

• on July 13 at 10:07 p.m., between 20 and 30 youngsters were reported to be in a pool area on Three Kings Drive. The police were told the pool was closed at that time.

• on July 13 at 1:36 a.m., people in a hot tub were loud and playing music somewhere along Marsac Avenue.

• on Thursday, July 11 at 12:59 p.m., chairs were reportedly thrown into a pool on Meadows Drive. There was other vandalism described as “minor” at the location, the police said.

• on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:57 p.m., youngsters were reported to be vandalizing a property with toilet paper.

• at 1:50 a.m. on July 10, a noisy party was reported on Jupiter View Drive. There was loud music, bottles being broken and screaming, the police were told. Youngsters were in the street, according to department logs.