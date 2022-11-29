Park City police told of people in transit center, stairwell in signs of possible homelessness
The Park City Police Department in the last week of November logged several cases that appeared to be related to homelessness, something that is rare in the community but nonetheless especially noteworthy at a time of the year when living outdoors is difficult.
Public police logs did not provide details. It was not clear from the logs whether the some of the cases involved people who were homeless and whether the same person or people were seen in more than one of the cases.
Some of the cases were reported at the Old Town transit center on Swede Alley, a location where for years homeless people have sought refuge. The transit center’s operating hours run from 5:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. A sign posted at the building indicates entering or staying in the facility at other times is considered to be criminal trespassing.
The cases included:
• on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6:14 a.m., a person was seen covered by a blanket lying on a bench outside the Old Town transit center.
• on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 11:34 a.m., the police received a report from a lodging property on Shadow Ridge Road involving a person suspected to be homeless. The police were told the person was seen in a stairwell the day before. The person left at the request of management and returned the following day, the police were told.
• on Nov. 27 at 3:02 a.m., the police instructed two people to leave the Old Town transit center. The department logged the case as suspected trespassing.
• on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12:18 a.m., four people were reported to be sleeping at the Old Town transit center.
On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:05 a.m., meanwhile, a police officer checked public bathrooms in the area of Round Valley in an effort “to minimize afterhour homeless occupancy.”
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies respond to separate juvenile complaints
The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 26, including reports of drugs, burglary and theft.
