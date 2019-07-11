Park City police told of people swarming around moose on Town Bridge

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports of wildlife sightings, including two cases that involved animals that encountered trouble of some sort.

In one of the reports, logged on Tuesday, July 2 at 10:54 a.m., a young deer reportedly fell while it was on the side of a cliff at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Royal Street. Someone pulled the animal out of the road, the police were told. The deer suffered a broken leg, according to the report to the police.

Earlier that day, at 3:21 a.m., someone at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive told the police they heard the sound of an animal that was in distress. The animal may have been along Deer Valley Drive, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department, though, could not see the animal.

Some of the other wildlife reports included:

• on Friday, July 5 at 6:20 p.m., a moose, apparently a cow, was seen on the Town Bridge. The report was logged on nearby Woodside Avenue. A calf was seen in a nearby front yard, the police were told. People were “swarming the cow,” according to public police logs.

• a deer suffered what was reported to be a broken leg on Equestrian Way. Public police logs did not provide details about the cause of the injury.

The Police Department in an online posting, meanwhile, said a moose was spotted during the daytime on Sunday off S.R. 224 close to the Park City Golf Club. It was in the vicinity of a bicycle route. The posting indicated onlookers created traffic issues before “officers were able to convince the moose to move onto the golf course.”

Wildlife sightings have continued through the middle of the summer after a string of cases during the winter. Moose, deer and elk are among the species that inhabit the area. There are occasional mountain lion sightings as well.

The Police Department typically attempts to ensure the wildlife, onlookers and drivers remain safe when officers respond to a sighting.