Park City police told of person passed out in ‘puke and urine’

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of alcohol-related cases, parties or noisiness on Main Street and elsewhere.

One of the reports was especially candid. On Friday, Aug. 24 at 1:19 a.m., the police were told of someone passed out in "puke and urine" at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 8th Street. The police indicated the case involved suspected intoxication.

Some of the other cases included:

• on Sunday, Aug. 26, the Police Department in the early morning hours logged a series of suspected cases of intoxication, disorderly conduct or similar sorts of reports along Main Street. The cases were reported between the 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. hours. In one of the cases, at 12:24 a.m., someone was reported to be tipping over unspecified items.

• on Saturday, Aug. 25, a suspected drunken driving case was reported at 6:03 p.m. on Woodside Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Aug. 25 at 10:16 p.m., the police received a complaint about loud music at a business on Kearns Boulevard. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Aug. 25, a loud party was reported at 10:08 p.m. somewhere along Empire Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated they already approached the people at the party, but they continued to make noise.

The Police Department regularly responds to noise complaints, suspected intoxication cases and similar sorts of calls. The cases last week were logged toward the end the busy summer-tourism season.