Park City police told of possible homeless cases in Prospector





The Park City Police Department last week received one and possibly another report involving someone who might be homeless.

The cases were reported on consecutive days on the same street in Prospector. The police at 8:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 23 received a report of a man suspected to be homeless sleeping in front of the entrance to a building on Prospector Avenue when someone arrived at work. The person asked the man to leave, but the man became belligerent, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said they no longer saw the man three minutes later. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The previous afternoon, at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, a man was reportedly found sleeping on stairs on Prospector Avenue. The person also had attempted to enter a nearby business, but the staff “declined due to circumstances,” according to Police Department logs. The person also called the business asking whether they served beer, the police were told.

There is little homelessness in Park City, but the police occasionally receive reports in places like the vicinity of the Rail Trail or the hills surrounding the community.