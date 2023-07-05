Park City police told of ‘racing’ Porsches, motorcyclist ‘ripping up the lawn’

Police-blotter-image-1

The Park City Police Department in early July received at least two reports of loud motorcycles, including one that was reportedly on grass.

The police on Saturday, July 1 at 6:15 p.m. logged a complaint of a motorcycle that drove out of the area of an underground garage on Monitor Drive. The motorcycle was “very loud and echoed in the garage,” the police were told. The agency logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

At 5:51 p.m. that day, the police received a report from someone indicating they could “‘hear’ someone on a motorcycle” in the area of a Kearns Boulevard parking garage “that is ripping up the lawn.” The person wanted the police to return the call. The police logged the case as a citizen complaint rather than a suspected criminal action.

It was not clear from public police logs whether the same motorcycle was involved in the two cases, but Monitor Drive and Kearns Boulevard are located in the vicinity of each other.

The police on Sunday, July 2 at 8:48 p.m., meanwhile, received a complaint of three or four Porsches “racing” on a road in the area of the City Hall-owned Bonanza Flat open space south of Park City. The vehicles were reported to be at a trailhead.

The police also continued to report cases involving blue lights on vehicles. On Saturday, July 1 at 8:44 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle with blue lights “illuminated and visible through the front of the windshield,” according to public police logs. The officer pulled the driver over, but the logs did not provide details about the resolution of the case. The report was logged on Swede Alley. A similar case was reported in the area of Main Street and 7th Street on Thursday, June 29 at 1:31 a.m.