Park City police told of racing with souped-up vehicles and loud mufflers

The installation of a digital speed sign on Park Avenue is one of a series of steps Park City has taken over the years to curb speeding drivers. The Park City Police Department last week received complaints about racing vehicles. One of the reports was logged on Park Avenue within several blocks of the sign.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about racing drivers, including several cases on Mellow Mountain Road, Aerie Drive or nearby streets, a set of cases that highlights the long-running concerns about speeding in neighborhoods.

Some of the cases appeared to be related, but others were reported elsewhere in the city and at different times.

The police on Sunday, Aug. 30 received a complaint about vehicles racing on Mellow Mountain Road or nearby roads. The agency was told of the racing at 9:42 p.m., but the person who contacted the police said there had been activity regularly starting at approximately midnight. The vehicle arrived earlier, though, at 8 p.m., on the night of the report. The vehicles are souped up and have loud mufflers, the police were told. The vehicles “raced by” the caller’s house and had completed three laps, the police were told.

A little bit earlier, at 8:16 p.m., the police received a similar report from Mellow Mountain Road. A vehicle, described as a Nissan or a Honda dark blue in color, was racing up Aerie Drive and then descending Mellow Mountain Road. The police were told the vehicle is usually seen at 2 a.m.

The police at 4:55 p.m. also received a report, with a person on Aerie Drive indicating a blue car races every night and “has a very loud motor.” That morning, at 10:27 a.m., someone contacted the police from the same road complaining about racing cars from between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for two weeks.

In a similar report that day, this one called in from Park Avenue in the vicinity of 15th Street, drivers who were described as “highly erratic” were on the road within an hour of the 12:09 a.m. call to the police. There were “loud cars racing” on Park Avenue and “the traffic is just crazier tonight than it has been,” the police were told. The person told the police it has been an ongoing issue.

The Police Department on Friday, Aug. 28 at 9:33 p.m. received a complaint about dirt bikes “racing up the road” on Prospector Avenue. The dirt bikes set off car alarms, the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated the dirt bikes were not registered, but it was not clear what led the person to that conclusion. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

There were numerous traffic stops across the city last week as well, the Police Department logs showed.

Speeding and other traffic offenses have long been one of the top community complaints to the Police Department. The agency and the wider municipal government over the years have taken numerous steps to curb speeding with mixed results. The police regularly conduct traffic patrols, and there are sometimes concentrations of traffic stops in neighborhoods or on certain stretches of street. The municipal government has also introduced measures like digital speed signs that display the speed of a vehicle as it drives by.