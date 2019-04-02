Park City police told of road rage case from Parleys Canyon to S.R. 224

The Park City Police Department fielded a report of suspected road rage between two drivers that extended from Interstate 80 to the Snyderville Basin.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the agency received the report at 8:02 a.m. on March 26. The police were told one driver tailgated and eventually cut off another one on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon. The driver followed the other person as the vehicle exited at Kimball Junction and continued to trail the vehicle on S.R. 224, Kirk said.

The other person — the one who contacted the authorities — stopped at Canyons Resort Drive. The driver who was trailing the other person's vehicle got out, slammed his fist on the hood of the other vehicle and made an obscene gesture toward the other person, the police were told.

The Police Department contacted both of the drivers. Kirk said the driver who was accused of slamming his fist on the hood told the police he did not leave his vehicle and said the other driver caused the confrontation.

Neither of the people wanted to pursue charges, the captain said. Both of the drivers are men, but the Police Department did not have details about their ages or cities of residence.

The location is outside the Park City limits, in the jurisdiction of the Utah Highway Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff's Office. It was not immediately clear what prompted the Police Department rather than the others to be the responding agency.

The Police Department only occasionally receives complaints of road rage cases.