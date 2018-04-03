Park City police told of sexual advances at municipal workout facility

The Park City Police Department in late March responded to a case at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center involving a complaint that one person made sexual advances to another.

The victim is 18 with an unknown residence. The suspect is 48 and from the Park City area. The case was logged at a little bit before 2 p.m. on March 28.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the police were told two people engaged in a conversation before the older one made sexual advances. The police were called. The older person told the police the case did not involve a sexual assault. The person, though, acknowledged touching the victim on the chin, the police said.

Kirk said the police told the person not to touch other people without their permission. Kirk also said the suspect was warned a similar incident would result in a removal from the Park Meadows facility.

Ken Fisher, the recreation services manager at City Hall, said he heard of the case when a police officer arrived to investigate.

"Not common at all. First time I've heard of a harassment, sexual harassment" at the facility, Fisher said.

He said no operational changes are planned at the Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center as of now as a result of the case.