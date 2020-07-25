Park City police told of string of parties, raising worries about further coronavirus spread





The Park City Police Department since mid-July has received a series of reports of parties or other gatherings, some involving numerous people, raising worries about the possibility of the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Police Department over the years regularly has received similar complaints about parties, noise and loud music from across the community, but there is added attention this year at the height of the summer-tourism season and with the continued danger of the illness. Park City in recent weeks has appeared to be busier than at any point since the spread of the sickness forced an early end to the ski season in March.

“That is an ongoing concern,” Phil Kirk, a police captain, said about the parties, noting there is a greater danger of the spread of the coronavirus if there are gatherings inside.

Public police logs did not provide details about the cases, and it is unknown to what extent the people at the parties were wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

If it appears there is a violation of a health order, Kirk said, the police will convey the issue to the party-goers and the host. Kirk said he is not aware of the Police Department issuing a citation based on a suspected violation of a health order.

Some of the recent reports included:

• on Sunday, July 19 at 11:08 p.m., the police were told of a party on Pinnacle Drive with loud music and car horns. The person who reported the case was located several houses away from the noise, the police were told.

• at 1:46 a.m. on July 19, someone reported neighbors had “been yelling for a while” and a party might be occurring on Solamere Drive.

• at 12:21 a.m. on July 19, the police received a report of a gathering that was described as a “wild party” on Park Avenue.

• on Saturday, July 18 at 9:32 p.m., officers were called to Lily Langtry Court, where an unknown number of people reportedly gathered for what “sounds like a concert,” the police were told. There was clapping and cheering, the person told the police, describing that a band was using amplifiers.

• on July 18 at 8:20 p.m., a party was reported somewhere along Lucky John Drive. The music was “really loud” and the person who contacted the police could hear the music from across a golf course, according to department logs.

• on Tuesday, July 14 at 11:21 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone in Deer Valley about “loudness coming” from an unknown location. The person told the police it sounded like “a substantial group of people.”

• on Monday, July 13 at 10:45 p.m., the police were told of a party outside on Homestake Road.