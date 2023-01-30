Park City police told of vehicles left in driveways close to Main Street during Sundance

City Hall heavily restricted parking on Main Street and in nearby locations during the Sundance Film Festival, which ended on Sunday. The Park City Police Department received more than 50 complaints across the community about parking issues between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30. | Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The Park City Police Department continued to receive complaints about parking issues throughout the Sundance Film Festival, something that was anticipated with the event drawing large crowds and with festival-related parking restrictions reducing the number of spots available.

The cases reported to the Police Department between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29 followed after an earlier string of problems during the opening weekend of Sundance. The festival usually draws some of the largest crowds of the year to Park City, and parking problems have long been one of the chief complaints to the police during the Sundance.

City Hall and festival organizers over the years have crafted parking and transportation blueprints, but reports to the police are commonplace during Sundance. There were more than 50 complaints about parking issues filed with the Police Department between Jan. 23 and Jan. 30. Public police logs in many of the cases did not provide details. The reports were logged in disparate locations in Park City. Some were in locations where crowds gathered while others were in neighborhoods that did not have a direct connection to the hubbub of Sundance.

Some of the cases included:

• on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m., the police were told a car was left in a driveway on King Road, blocking someone from leaving the residence.

• on Jan. 27 at 6:06 p.m., a car was reportedly left in a private driveway on Hillside Avenue.

• on Jan. 27 at 3:34 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly parked in the wrong direction on Main Street.

• on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:31 a.m., the police were informed of a delivery driver encountering difficulty on Park Avenue. The police were told there were cars “blocking” the route to the delivery. The person told dispatchers “it’s a one lane road and no one can get through,” according to police logs.

• on Monday, Jan. 23 at 4:12 p.m., a complaint was logged about the parking spots outside the Main Street post office. The person who contacted the police indicated they went to collect their mail “and all of the parking spots are being used by Sundance people,” according to the Police Department.

There were other cases involving vehicles left in private driveways on streets like Daly Avenue and Park Avenue.

The police, meanwhile, on Jan. 27 at 5:41 p.m. received an inquiry from someone in the area of the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 13th Street, where the person said “his truck does not fit in the underground parking” and he was “wanting to make sure his vehicle isn’t going to be towed,” according to police logs.