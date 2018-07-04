Park City police told of ‘very agitated’ moose

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a report of a moose in a backyard that was, according to department logs, "very agitated."

The cow moose was seen in a Solamere Drive backyard at 5:34 p.m. It was apparently with a calf that may have died, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the animal's apparent agitated state.

The report of the moose was one of several wildlife complaints filed last week. Some of the others involved deer, including two collisions on roads.

On Saturday, June 30 at 9:59 p.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm at 9:59 p.m. The police were told the animal may need to be put down as a result of the injuries.

A young deer reportedly fell, injuring a leg, on a patio on Silver Cloud Drive at 7:33 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27. The animal did not move afterward. The person who contacted the police indicated the deer may need to be put down, according to department logs.

On Tuesday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224 in the Snyderville Basin. The collision left the windshield smashed, the police said.

Wildlife encounters are common in Park City, and the Police Department is regularly contacted. Police officers typically ensure the wildlife does not pose a danger to drivers, pedestrians or bicyclists.