Park City police told swear words used in dispute about masks on Rail Trail





The Park City Police Department in mid-July received reports of two unrelated disputes involving people who were not wearing masks and others who wanted them to wear one, two more incidents in a series of cases that has stretched since the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.

One of the cases was reported on the Rail Trail, a popular recreation location for runners, walkers and bicyclists. The Rail Trail case was logged on July 17 at a little bit before 10 a.m.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said one of the people involved is a 46-year-old man from Heber City, while the other one is described as a man in his early 30s who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has dark hair. The man from Heber City was not wearing a mask while running on the Rail Trail, Kirk said. The other person, who was wearing a mask, yelled at the Heber City man about not wearing one twice, as they passed each other headed in opposite directions both times, Kirk said. Public police logs indicated the other person used swear words.

In the other case, reported on July 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the police were told an unmasked person entered a building on Park Avenue. The person “has been asked to wear a mask repeatedly and will not,” according to public police logs. Kirk said the police learned the person is medically exempted from wearing a mask.

The cases in mid-July followed others since the middle of March that involved complaints about people without masks. In one of the earlier incidents, the police were called to a health club after a dispute between two men that centered on one of them not wearing a mask. There has also been a series of reports to the police from people worried about others not practicing social distancing.