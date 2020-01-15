Park City police told vehicles left in other people’s driveways, a different sort of parking issue

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three complaints about drivers leaving vehicles in someone else’s driveway, among other parking problems, an indication that the community remained busy even after the holidays and an illustration of the parking difficulties in the city.

The Police Department regularly fields complaints about parking problems, but it is not nearly as common for someone to park in another person’s driveway.

The police on Friday, Jan. 10 at 4:16 p.m. received one of the complaints, on the upper Deer Valley street of Aster Lane. The police were told a rental vehicle was in a driveway for a week. The person who contacted the Police Department had “no idea who it belongs to,” according to public police logs.

Two days before, on Woodside Avenue, someone at 2:43 p.m. reported a vehicle was left in a driveway. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2:39 p.m., meanwhile, a vehicle was reportedly left in a driveway somewhere along Park Avenue. The person who contacted the police apparently told the driver they could not park there, but the driver “then just walked away,” the police were told.

Parking problems have been widespread in recent weeks as the crowds swelled in Park City at a time of persistent snow, but the cases last week were reported well after the busiest stretch between Christmas and New Year’s. The problems will likely become more widespread as the Sundance Film Festival crowds arrive next week.