Park City police use Taser after man throws rock at officer’s vehicle

Park City police officers subdued a man with a Taser late on Tuesday night after, according to the Police Department, he threw a rock at an officer's vehicle and refused to follow commands as the police attempted to arrest him.

An officer was driving on Deer Valley Drive when he saw the man walking along the road close to the Bonanza Drive intersection. The man was a suspect in a case earlier that evening involving suspected disorderly conduct, Phil Kirk, a police captain, said. The officer turned around to stop the man.

Kirk said the officer saw the man pick up what appeared to be rocks before the person started to yell at the officer as the police vehicle approached. The man ran into the road in front of the police vehicle and threw a large rock, narrowly missing the windshield, Kirk said. The man started to walk away.

The officer exited the vehicle, walked toward the person and ordered him to stop. The man turned around and yelled obscenities, Kirk said. The officer was unsure whether the man had additional rocks and the man continued to ignore the instructions, prompting the officer to use a Taser against the man, he said. Kirk said the man collapsed after the Taser was used.

Two other officers had arrived by then and the man was taken into custody. An ambulance crew checked him before the police booked him into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and failing to stop at the command of an officer. He was also booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct stemming from earlier in the evening. Kirk said the man was also wanted on a warrant from South Salt Lake on a count of interfering with a public servant.

The man is 38 and has no known address.