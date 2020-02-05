Park City power pole struck by dump truck, resulting in traffic disruptions

A dump truck hit a power pole in the southern reaches of Old Town on Wednesday afternoon, the Park City Police Department said, resulting in significant traffic disruptions in the neighborhood.

The Police Department in an online posting said the dump truck hit the pole at approximately 2:43 p.m. A pole early in the evening appeared to be damaged along Main Street close to the intersection with Daly Avenue and Hillside Avenue.

The police said a Rocky Mountain Power crew was dispatched to the scene, indicating it could “take into the night to repair the damage.” The online posting said there were no immediate reports of power outages. Nobody was injured, the police said.

There was a heavy presence of police and repair workers at the Main Street-Daly Avenue-Hillside Avenue intersection at 5:30 p.m. The intersection and nearby stretches of road were closed. Heavy machinery was trucked to the scene. One of the trucks also appeared to carry a replacement pole.

The Police Department requested drivers take alternate routes to avoid the closure.