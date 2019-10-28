Park City prepares major expansion of Old Town permit-only parking

Park City in mid-November will significantly expand the area of Old Town where City Hall-issued permits are required for people to park their vehicles on the street, a redrawing of the boundaries that is designed to block others from leaving cars in the neighborhood and then heading skiing or elsewhere.

The expansion includes a large tract of the northern reaches of Old Town. It runs from 12th Street north to Empire Avenue and from Woodside Avenue west to Park City Mountain Resort. The expansion is effective Nov. 15. The expansion includes the area around the Park City Library and streets close to the PCMR parking lots.

The permit zone will be known as ‘G.’ People who live in the area are eligible to receive up to five free permits per address. The zone will be managed like the other ones in Old Town. Someone seeking a permit must provide proof of residency with a utility bill, a lease agreement or a signed letter from the property owner if the person needing a permit is a renter.

City Hall since the late 1990s has managed parking on Old Town neighborhood streets through the permit system. It was introduced alongside the advent of paid parking in the Main Street core. The permits are designed to protect the neighborhood streets around Main Street from drivers seeking a free place to park instead of paying to park on Main Street or Swede Alley.

In the case of the new zone, officials are worried about skiers and snowboarders headed to PCMR leaving their vehicles on neighborhood streets, taking spots that would otherwise be available for residents. The northern section of the new zone borders the PCMR lots, providing convenient places to park for people headed to the lifts. The southern section of the new zone, meanwhile, includes other places convenient to PCMR, including the library.

Johnny Wasden, the parking manager for City Hall, said PCMR parking has overflowed in to the neighborhood and said crowds headed to special events have also left vehicles in the area of the new zone.

“There’s a ton of people parking in the neighborhood on the street,” he said, describing occasional complaints about nonresidents leaving vehicles there.

Parking officials in September hosted a meeting for people who live within the boundaries of the new zone. A report submitted to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council indicated “there is demand for expansion of our Residential Parking Zone program.” The report added the introduction of the new zone “will ensure continuity of the existing residential permit program in a defined geographic area and limit overflow parking traffic from non-residents that is disruptive to neighborhood continuity.” It said the public did not have objections.

The municipal government plans outreach in late October and early November followed by the installation of signs from Nov. 4 until Nov. 8. The report describes plans for so-called soft enforcement from Nov. 15 until the end of November with informational sheets regarding the permits. Regular enforcement on an incremental basis is planned to start on Dec. 1.