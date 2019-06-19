Park City prepares to declare Pride Month, bolstering LGBTQ+ community

Park City leaders on Thursday are scheduled to consider declaring June Pride Month in the community, a step that aligns with City Hall’s overall social equity efforts and the city’s long history of left-leaning politics.

Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council are poised to approve a one-page Pride Month resolution. The timing is in the weeks after the annual Utah Pride Festival in Salt Lake City. Pride Month is marked nationally in June as well.

The resolution the elected officials will consider notes the month “is the positive stance against discrimination and violence toward lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, plus (LGBTQ+) people to promote their self-affirmation, dignity, equality rights, increase their visibility as a social group, build community, and celebrate sexual diversity and gender variance.”

It says Utah Pride started in 1974 with what it describes as a “small, informal gathering” in Salt Lake City. It has become a “cultural event drawing more than 50,000 people annually,” the resolution says.

The resolution describes Park City as welcoming to Parkites and visitors who are members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as “their friends and family members, and straight allies who show their support.”

It also says Park City “has a dedicated history of creating and supporting policies and programs that stand against discrimination and promote equality and opportunity for all members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“The 2019 Utah Pride Festival is an uplifting reminder of how much we have to celebrate, and should prompt us to never let up in our efforts to ensure full equality, inclusion, and empowerment for every member of our LGBTQ+ community,” the resolution continues.

The elected officials are scheduled to hold a hearing prior to voting on the resolution. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the Marsac Building.

The resolution on the City Council agenda on Thursday fits with the municipal government’s progress on social equity even if the discussions about social equity have been broad rather than focused on issues specific to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

The social equity efforts are designed to ensure opportunities for the wide spectrum of Parkites. There has been concern, as an example, that certain segments of the community have not enjoyed the fruits of Park City’s strong economy of recent years.

Park City, with its left-leaning politics and large population of people who arrived from the coasts, has long been seen as one of Utah’s most welcoming communities to the LGBTQ+ community. A gay ski week is held annually in Park City that in recent years has drawn upward of 1,000 people.