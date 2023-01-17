Park City prepares to enact one-way restrictions in Old Town for Sundance

Park City created a map showing alterations to the flow of traffic in the Main Street core planned during the Sundance Film Festival. The restrictions will run from Jan. 19 until Jan. 28. | Courtesy of Park City Municipal Corp.

Park City during the Sundance Film Festival will alter the flow of traffic on several roads in Old Town, an effort to reduce at least some of the drama on the streets around Main Street.

The restrictions will be in effect from Jan. 19 until Jan. 28:

• Park Avenue north of the Heber Avenue intersection will be turned into a one-way northbound, or downhill, road. Northbound is the direction out of the Main Street core and Old Town.

• Hillside Avenue will be turned into a one-way westbound, or downhill, road.

• Main Street will be turned into a one-way northbound, or downhill, road.

• Swede Alley will be turned into a one-way southbound, or uphill, road.

Traffic in Park City during Sundance is notoriously some of the worst of the year, with taxis, shuttles and ridesharing vehicles competing with commuters, skier traffic and Parkites attempting to go about with their everyday lives.

The restrictions in Old Town essentially limit the options for drivers navigating Main Street and nearby roads with the goal of better managing inbound and outbound vehicles. A City Hall informational sheet explaining the changes in the traffic patterns says the one-way restrictions are designed to “reduce residential traffic, increase transit priority and ensure public safety.”

The sheet also notes that drivers are prohibited from cutting through neighborhoods “to avoid traffic.” It lists the drop-and-load zones that will be available as well. They are the Brew Pub lot, the lot on the south side of the Marsac Building, the trolley turnaround at 9th Street and a spot close to the northeast intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue.

More information is available on the City Hall website: https://www.parkcity.org/home/showpublisheddocument/73099/638089646695730000 .