Park City prepares to pick an operator for cross-country track at farm, golf course

Park City leaders in coming weeks are expected to award a contract to operate the cross-country skiing tracks at the Park City Golf Club and the McPolin Farm, municipally owned tracts of land that have long been two of the area’s centers for skinny-ski enthusiasts.

White Pine Touring has for years held the contract with City Hall for the cross-country skiing services. The most recent contract expired with the last ski season. White Pine Touring, which is under the corporate umbrella of Jans Ltd., has been the only operator to seek the contract with City Hall over the years.

City Hall has advertised the contract with proposals due on Monday. Officials had not received a proposal by early in the week. There had been several inquiries by then, though.

The municipal government and White Pine Touring typically reached multiyear agreements, but City Hall said the current process contemplates a one-year deal.

Logan Jones, who is the trails and open space coordinator for the municipal government, said officials over the next year could reconsider the breadth of the cross-country skiing operations with the acquisition or otherwise protection of parcels of land for conservation purposes, particularly Snow Ranch Pasture in Thaynes Canyon. The possibilities of an expansion of the cross-country skiing terrain as a result of the land deals have not been detailed.

The contract involves grooming the 22 kilometers of cross-country track, operating the yurt, operating the retail space, providing lessons and performing services like waxing skis.

Jones said the cross-country track is integral to winter sports and recreation in Park City.

The general manager of Jans Ltd., Jack Walzer, said his firm intends to submit a proposal to continue to operate the cross-country track, saying it has been “very successful for us.”

“It fits in well with what we do in the outdoor industry,” he said

The Park City Council could consider awarding a contract on Oct. 10.