Park City preschool students learn the importance of mindfulness

Mindfulness teacher Carrie Kirschner, right, practices breathing techniques with preschool students at McPolin Elementary School on Tuesday. The Mindful Child Project strives to teach Park City School District’s youngest students about social and emotional learning.

David Jackson/Park Record

School is where children learn about reading, math and science. But what if it could also be the place where they discover self-confidence, how to calm their minds, and the right words to articulate a feeling?

For the youngest students in the Park City School District, that’s exactly what the Mindful Child Project has provided. The Park City Education Foundation-grant-funded program is in its first year at McPolin Elementary School, where students in each of the three preschool classes participate in mindfulness lessons every week.

Julie Alvarez, a preschool teacher in her seventh year at McPolin, learned about the idea from substitute teacher Carrie Kirschner, who started teaching a similar program at the Summit County Library throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The School District in the past offered mindfulness training for teachers and students, but it has dwindled in recent years. The pandemic highlighted challenges for teachers, but also for their students, many of whom experienced gaps in social and emotional learning during those two years.

Educators agree early intervention is crucial to future success. Alvarez and Kirschner collaborated to bring the Mindful Child Project to the classroom by writing a grant they submitted to the Park City Education Foundation, which awarded funding for this academic year.

This allowed Kirschner to visit the preschool and spend around 30 minutes with each class every Tuesday. She brings in books, shares stories and helps the students identify their emotions. Then, the preschool students can learn how to communicate what they’re feeling.

This understanding allows young children to regulate their emotions and learn how to let go of negative feelings through calming exercises like breathing techniques. Students also recite positive affirmations such as, “I am strong,” “I am brave,” “I am powerful,” and “I am kind” to challenge poor self-image and promote positive thoughts.

Kirschner said she strives to teach each child about their toolbox of mindfulness, which is based on the five senses. She’s shared activities such as blowing out bubbles and birthday candles as well as essential oils and crystal sound bowls with the preschoolers.

The program is meant to introduce students to mindfulness concepts, regardless of whether they fully understand the idea. Kirschner said it’s been wonderful to see how each child personalizes the activity based on their own needs and interests.

And the lessons don’t stop when Kirschner leaves.

The Mindful Child Project has created a calm atmosphere in the classroom that the preschool teachers are grateful for. Elements of the program are incorporated into regular class time as students apply what they’ve learned about patience and being present to their other work. They also spend time every morning talking about what they’re grateful for, which allows the students to set a positive intention for the day.

Alvarez has observed a cohesiveness in her current preschool class that’s different from previous years. Many of the students spread love and kindness to their peers without solicitation from adults. This cohort also has some of the highest test scores Alvarez has seen during her tenure, something she attributed to attentive students who are less tempted to push boundaries.

“If they’re having a problem, they aren’t using their hands, but their words,” she said.

To celebrate a successful first year of the program, the preschool students created a positive rock garden outside of McPolin. Each child painted a rock for themself and one for someone else with kind, inspiring messages or pretty pictures to put their mindfulness into action. The community is encouraged to take a rock and leave a rock for others.

“Emotional intelligence is a foundational piece,” Alvarez said. “I can teach them how to read, I can teach them how to write, I can teach them addition and subtraction, but at the end of the day, these are the skills that matter the most: How do we feel? How do we interact with each other? Learning that it’s OK to feel sad … and we’ve been hearing a new one – that students feel calm.”

She and Kirschner believe the Mindful Child Project will help foster hope and goodness within the next generation. They are optimistic the program will return to preschool classrooms next year with help from the Park City Education Foundation.