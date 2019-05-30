Park City presses ahead with another Old Town housing project

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

Park City is pressing ahead with the possibility of a workforce or otherwise affordable housing project in the southern reaches of Old Town, a potential development that is in the early stages at a time when City Hall is encountering resistance to another housing project that is located in the northern part of the neighborhood.

The Park City Council recently approved a design agreement with a firm called Sparano + Mooney Architecture for work on a development planned at 100 Marsac Ave. The agreement is capped at $106,380. The dollar figure is less than half of the numbers proposed by two other firms that sought the contract, according to a City Hall report submitted to Mayor Andy Beerman and the City Council prior to the mid-May approval of the contract.

The location is split between two parcels south of the Marsac Building and close to the intersection with Ontario Avenue. City Hall is considering the location for a project involving houses and multifamily units, according to the report. Project details have not been finalized, though. The two parcels, combined, cover 2.1 acres.

The municipal government says the prior owner began the City Hall approval process for a development but encountered issues regarding a secondary road access to a project, leading to litigation with owners of adjacent properties.

Officials also outline the presence of contaminated soils on the land that City Hall would need to address as a project is developed. Park City was founded as a silver-mining camp, and soils with mining-era contamination have been an issue for landowners and developers for decades.

City Hall has not crafted details for a project at 100 Marsac Ave. The number of units that would be pursued is unclear.

The location, though, seems to fit well with the municipal government’s aggressive housing efforts, potentially putting a project in the Old Town core.

A workforce or otherwise affordable housing project at the location would offer easy access to the bus system and provide units within an existing neighborhood. Officials could see both as benefits.

The City Council approved the agreement with Sparano + Mooney Architecture amid controversy regarding an unrelated municipal housing project that is also planned in Old Town. The Park City Planning Commission shortly afterward approved a second phase of Woodside Park housing, another City Hall project. That project entails 58 units in a combination of townhouses and condominiums. It is planned on the 1300 blocks of Empire Avenue, Woodside Avenue and Norfolk Avenue. Critics of the second phase of Woodside Park worried about the number of units and the traffic that will be generated.

A project at 100 Marsac Ave. could also encounter resistance, depending on the number of units that would be sought. Traffic could eventually be of special note since it can be heavy in the vicinity of the land, and the nearby streets are generally tight. One of the nearby streets, Hillside Avenue, has drawn concerns about the amount of traffic on the tiny road. Introducing a development at 100 Marsac Ave. could be seen as exasperating the traffic issues.

City Hall is pursuing an aggressive housing program designed to add 800 units priced at affordable or attainable levels by the end of 2026.