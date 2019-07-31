Park City program searches for another set of future community leaders

Not all of the future leaders of Park City are in the primary election in August.

As Parkites prepare to finalize the ballot in the Park City Council campaign for Election Day in November, another leadership avenue is available. Leadership Park City, a yearlong training program, is preparing to select the 26th class. It is an enduring program that dates to the 1990s boom years, a time when newcomers to the Park City area wanted greater involvement in the community.

In the time since the first class, the program has provided a gateway to prominent roles in Park City and surrounding Summit County. Elected officials, government panel members, not-for-profit leaders, businesspeople and others are among the alumni of Leadership Park City.

“Every year, there’s something new to learn because things keep changing,” said Myles Rademan, who founded Leadership Park City while a City Hall staffer and is the director of the program.

The class runs from October until September with monthly sessions focused on individual topics designed to outline the inner workings of the community. One session centers on City Hall and the County Courthouse while another session’s focus is the business and not-for-profit sectors of Park City. Other topics covered in the sessions include the ideals of inclusive leadership, diversity, ethics and team building. The Leadership Park City organizers tap a broad range of speakers from the ranks of City Hall, the County Courthouse and not-for-profit organizations.

Each Leadership Park City class chooses a project addressing an issue of concern in the community like reducing the use of plastic bags, developing trails, the use of wind power and conserving water. Members of the Leadership Park City class also travel on the annual City Tour to other communities in the region in an effort to learn the mechanics of those places. The City Tour for the next Leadership Park City class is scheduled Sept. 9-13, 2020. Other Leadership Park City sessions include a visit to the ropes course at the National Ability Center in October and a day at the Capitol in January.

The alumni list of Leadership Park City includes three of the six current elected officials in Park City as well as three of the five members of the Summit County Council. Numerous other elected and appointed government officials in the two jurisdictions over the years also graduated from the program. A list of the alumni, organized by year, is available on the City Hall website.

It is important to “transmit to succeeding generations what we’ve learned,” Rademan said.

The program is open to people who live or work in the greater Park City area, stretching through Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County. Rademan said in recent years the makeup of the classes involves approximately 30 percent from inside the Park City limits, 55 percent from the Snyderville Basin and 15 percent from elsewhere.

Leadership Park City usually receives up to 120 applications per 30-member class. A selection committee comprising mostly alumni picks the class members. People who are selected receive scholarships worth $3,000 that cover most of the costs. The City Tour, though, is paid by the class members and is estimated to cost between $800 and $1,000 per person. Destinations have included mountain resorts as well as larger cities within a day’s drive.

Applications are due at 9 p.m. on Aug. 23. More information and applications are available on the City Hall website.