Park City demonstration against police brutality planned amid outrage at death of George Floyd

A demonstration known as Youth Against Police Brutality is planned in Park City midday on Monday as the community will join numerous others in the nation as people march in response to the death of George Floyd while the police in Minneapolis were arresting him.

The event in Park City is scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. According to an online announcement, students in Park City have organized the march. The announcement indicates they intend to walk down Main Street to City Park, where the demonstrators plan to kneel in protest and give speeches. The announcement describes the event as a “peaceful protest” and says “no looting, rioting/violence, graffiti etc.” The organizers estimate between 100 and 200 people will attend.

The event on Monday will be the first such march or demonstration in Park City since the death. The Park City Police Department at 8 p.m. on Saturday indicated there had not been any incidents related to the death of Floyd and the department in an online posting Sunday morning said there were not any significant incidents on Saturday.

The estimated crowd size of between 100 and 200 people would put the event toward the higher end of Park City marches or rallies over the years, which have involved anti-war demonstrations, animal-rights protests and the Women’s March on Main, a giant demonstration in 2017 that drew up to 9,000 people as President Trump took office.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Mayor Andy Beerman on Sunday said he supports peaceful demonstrations. He said he does not condone the violence seen during demonstrations elsewhere.

Beerman said the death of Floyd was “horrible” and evidence of what he sees as “deep-seated racism” in the U.S.

“As a society, we can be and should be much better,” the mayor said.