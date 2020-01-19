Park City publishes a Sundance guide, offering tips to navigate through the chaos

The Sundance Film Festival film guide is essential reading for festival-goers as they pick which movies they want to attempt to see.

For Parkites, another sort of guide could be just as important. City Hall has published the annual community guide for Sundance, an online booklet jammed with information about navigating Park City during what is normally the busiest stretch of the year. Although much of the guide seems to be drafted for rank-and-file Parkites needing to go about their everyday lives during Sundance, it provides information that is also useful for people arriving in Park City for Sundance.

There is crucial information about parking during the festival that is useful to Park City residents and the Sundance crowds, but there are also tips about heading to the Main Street post office, as an example, that are meant for people who live in the city.

The festival starts on Thursday and runs until Feb. 2. Sundance stands as one of the top marketplaces of independent films and among the elite festivals on the international circuit, attracting large crowds of film lovers, celebrity gawkers and people who want to be a part of the scene. The crowds especially swell during the jammed opening days of Sundance.

Whether you are visiting, providing transportation services, heading to work, or picking up a friend, please do not cut through residential areas,” Park City community guide to Sundance

The community guide in some places aims to protect neighborhoods by making suggestions about driving routes and in another section recommends making restaurant reservations if someone is dining out, illustrating the broad nature of the information City Hall wants to distribute prior to Sundance.

In one section, the community guide addresses the long-running concern about Sundance traffic creeping into neighborhoods. There have especially been worries over the years about the traffic impact on the Old Town streets surrounding Main Street as drivers head to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip that serves as a hub for the festival.

The community guide says there will be security in residential areas attempting to deter drivers from moving onto the neighborhood streets.

“Whether you are visiting, providing transportation services, heading to work, or picking up a friend, please do not cut through residential areas,” the guide says.

It also provides a brief tip about heading to the Main Street post office, which is located in the center of the hubbub. The guide says “it is best” to go to the post office prior to 1 p.m., noting there are parking spaces available for up to 30 minutes on the 5th Street side of the building.

The community guide, meanwhile, offers ideas to move through the notorious traffic during Sundance. It says people could alter schedules “to avoid commuting during peak time periods” and “plan ahead and factor in extra time for travel.”

“Practice patience — winter weather conditions can intensify traffic congestion,” the community guide says, adding that someone could walk, take a bus or carpool.

Some of the other tips in the community guide include:

• the availability of an app for mobile phones known as MyStop that provides information about the Park City transit system. More information about the app is available at parkcitytransit.org.

• a prohibition on overnight parking in public lots. The prohibition runs from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. and is in place to ensure snow-removal crews can operate unhindered

• a suggestion for people headed to Main Street to take a bus “to avoid parking challenges and congestion.” It says buses leave the Old Town transit center until 2:30 a.m. during Sundance.

Park City alerts, such as those related to weather, transportation and emergencies, are available by texting “FILMFEST” to 888777. Information is also available on the Park City municipal Twitter page by following @ParkCityGovt.

The community guide is available on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select “Park City Community Guide: Sundance Film Festival” in the Latest News section of the front page. The address is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=65185.