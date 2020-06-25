Park City readies a mask-wearing mandate
The Park City Council on Thursday evening is scheduled to consider a mask-wearing mandate of some sort, but details were not available by the morning.
The topic was a late addition to the council meeting agenda. The agenda item reads, in part, that the elected officials will consider a “Resolution Requiring All Individuals Living within, or Visiting, Park City to Wear Face Coverings under Specified Circumstances.” The agenda does not provide details, including the specified circumstances.
A City Hall report about the proposed resolution had not been posted by Thursday morning. A draft of a resolution had also not yet been posted.
A hearing is scheduled and the City Council could cast a vote, according to the agenda.
The elected officials are also slated to discuss a Park City manager protocol that requires municipal workers to wear masks.
The discussion is slated to be held at a moment when there is increased concern in Park City about the continued spread of the novel coronavirus and as the community enters what is normally the busiest stretch of the summer for the tourism industry, even if it is expected to be muted this year.
Elected officials last week expressed concern about the scattered mask wearing in the community, but it was unclear whether they would take action and, if so, what sort of move City Hall could take.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. More information is available online at http://www.parkcity.org.
