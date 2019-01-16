Park City readies expanded Main Street historic borders

Park City is seeking to expand the boundaries of the National Register of Historic Places district that covers most of Main Street, a potential redrawing of the district lines that would be designed to incorporate a row of residential properties immediately south of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

The National Register of Historic Places designation for Main Street dates to the late 1970s, an era when Park City was in a transition from a beaten-down silver-mining town to a mountain resort. A City Hall report prepared in anticipation of a Historic Preservation Board meeting scheduled on Wednesday indicates the boundaries outlined in the late 1970s stretched between 660 Main St., 201 Heber Ave., 268 Main St. and 305 Main St. Some of the buildings at the edge of the boundaries included the Union Pacific railroad depot, the Utah Coal & Lumber Building, the Young apartments and the Meyer Gallery building.

City Hall is preparing redrawn boundaries to the south. The report indicates 24 properties would be involved in an expanded district. There are 21 buildings classified as primary, the report says. The row of properties includes the Centennial, a historic boardinghouse that fell into disrepair over the decades, and another boardinghouse known as the Alaskan.

"The expansion to upper Main Street creates a more logical district boundary overall as the south end of Main Street contains a mix of commercial, multi-family and single-family residential buildings," the City Hall report says.

An expansion of the boundaries of the district would not impact the development rights of the property owners. Development would remain under the jurisdiction of City Hall's tight Old Town guidelines.

People who own properties in the proposed expansion may object. A notary public is scheduled to be available at the Historic Preservation Board meeting to notarize any objection letters.

The Historic Preservation Board could vote to forward a recommendation for the expansion to the Utah State Historic Preservation Review Board, which holds the authority to approve the redrawn lines.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the Park City Council chambers at the Marsac Building. A public hearing is scheduled.