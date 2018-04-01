Park City readies for Bonanza Flat trails talk

Park City on Monday plans to hold an open house to gather opinions about the future of Bonanza Flat, the high-altitude tract of land in Wasatch County acquired by City Hall in a conservation deal.

Officials from the municipal government and Utah Open Lands, a not-for-profit organization assisting City Hall in the Bonanza Flat discussion, are expected to attend. The event will address areas of Bonanza Flat that are envisioned as management zones as well as proposals for activities that could be allowed and those that will be proposed to be prohibited.

The open house will be part of City Hall's ongoing efforts to create a management plan for Bonanza Flat and a document known as a conservation easement that will outline restrictions on the land.

The event, as an example, could address summertime and wintertime trails with the possibility of attendees providing input about whether they want trails to be groomed in the winter.

The event is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Park City Council chambers at the Marsac Building.

For more information, contact Logan Jones, the trails and open space coordinator at City Hall, at 615-5176 or logan.jones@parkcity.org.