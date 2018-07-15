Leadership Park City program readies for 25th year

The Leadership Park City program will reach its silver anniversary in 2018, marking 25 years of preparing people for some of the highest positions in the community through the boom years of the 1990s, the post-Olympic era of economic expansion, the recession and then another period of growth.

The anniversary will undoubtedly provide an opportunity for the Park City area to dwell on the successes of a training program that has produced numerous elected and appointed government officials, business leaders and not-for-profit executives. Leadership Park City dates to an era when people living or working in what was a much smaller community wanted an opportunity to grow as a resident of the Park City area.

Over the course of the 24 Leadership Park City classes to date, members have annually learned of the mechanics of local governments, gathered information about the business community and delved into the community's influential nonprofit organizations.

The program is readying to select the next class. The application window runs through 9 p.m. on Aug. 24. Leadership Park City is an independent organization with close ties to the Marsac Building. It is a yearlong program with monthly sessions focused on topics of importance in the community. The organizers tap numerous government officials and figures from business and nonprofits to address the group. Each Leadership Park City class also selects a project to pursue as a group, typically a way to press some sort of public policy issue.

"What keeps it relevant is all the new people," said Myles Rademan, who founded the program while a City Hall staffer in the early 1990s and remains the director.

There are more than 600 Leadership Park City graduates. Many have used the program as a springboard to important community roles, the aim of Leadership Park City. Four of Park City's current slate of six elected officials are graduates — Park City Councilors Becca Gerber, Nann Worel, Steve Joyce and Lynn Ware Peek. Numerous previous elected officials or members of the Park City Planning Commission took their municipal seats as graduates of Leadership Park City.

Up to 32 people are typically accepted each year. A selection committee consisting of graduates and sponsors pick the class. Someone must live or work in the greater Park City area to be considered. The organizers define the greater Park City area broadly as swath of the state that includes Park City, surrounding Summit County, Wasatch County and Salt Lake City.

Program sponsors like City Hall, the County Courthouse and the resort industry cover the $3,500 cost per person. The Leadership Park City class travels on the annual City Tour in September to other communities to study programs and projects elsewhere. The approximately $800 cost of the City Tour is the responsibility of class members. The City Tour this year is scheduled to travel to the Montana cities of Bozeman and Livingston as well as Jackson, Wyoming. The destination for the City Tour in 2019, the one that the next Leadership Park City class will attend, has not been set.

The program's monthly sessions, generally running from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., cover disparate issues like the workings of local governments, the business environment, diversity and inclusive leadership. A daylong Leadership 101 course is included in February as is a trip to the state Capitol in January. Members cannot miss more than two sessions to graduate.

Leadership Park City members also select a class project. The projects tend to target issues of consequence to local governments, not-for-profit organizations or activists. The current class is addressing food waste. Previous Leadership Park City classes selected issues like water conservation and the movement to ban plastic bags.

Applications include essay questions inquiring about someone's background, their interest in the program and their expectations of Leadership Park City. The review criteria includes someone's leadership aspirations, their community interest and whether it is likely they will remain in the Park City community for three years or longer.

Applications are available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select the Leadership Park City link in the Latest News section of the front page. The direct link to the application is: https://www.applyhero.com/Leadership2018. More information is available by contacting Minda Stockdale, an executive assistant at City Hall, at 615-5186 or minda.stockdale@parkcity.org.