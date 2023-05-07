Park City readies informational event, including water projects, housing

Park City officials are expected to present information about a planned upgrade to lower Park Avenue, shown in November, during an open house on Tuesday. A series of other projects and programs will also be highlighted at the event.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Park City on Tuesday is scheduled to host an event designed to outline a wide range of municipal projects and programs.

The open house format provides a single location for someone to learn about City Hall’s diverse work plan. Municipal staffers are slated to attend, offering a chance for the crowd to discuss the work plan.

Open houses like the one scheduled on Tuesday include various stations dedicated to the individual projects and programs, allowing the crowd to easily move between the topics.

Some of the topics City Hall intends to cover include the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant, plans to improve lower Park Avenue, improvements planned along upper Main Street and an ambitious workforce or otherwise-restricted affordable housing project known as Homestake.

The 3Kings Water Treatment Plant is an especially ambitious municipal waterworks project. It is designed to treat water from the Judge Tunnel, the Spiro Tunnel and Thiriot Springs and is expected to begin producing drinking water later in 2023.

City Hall encourages people to carpool or take a bus to the event. The open house is scheduled from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the patio at the Park City Library.

More information is available on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link to the event information is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/39315/15 .