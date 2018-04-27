Park City readies layer of aggregate, oil, polymer for Main Street

Park City in May plans to put down a layer of aggregate, oil and polymer on Main Street, a project that is expected to increase the lifespan of the road but one that will require the closure of the street to traffic for hours.

The crews will put down what is known as a microseal stretching the length of Main Street, from the southern intersection with King Road to the northern intersection with Deer Valley Drive.

Troy Dayley, the streets manager at City Hall, said Main Street last received a microseal in 2008. That was the first-ever microseal of a municipal road, he said.

A microseal essentially creates a new street surface. Doing so extends the number of years a street can function without requiring a new layer of asphalt. Putting down new asphalt is a much more ambitious project than a microseal.

Dayley said the microseal on Main Street will allow City Hall to delay an asphalt project by between five and seven years. In that time, he said, officials will be able to pursue Main Street beautification projects without a major asphalt operation.

The work is planned on May 8 or May 9, a Tuesday or a Wednesday, and is dependent on the weather. Dry conditions are needed and temperatures must be at a minimum of 40 degrees and rising. The crews anticipate starting the work at 2 a.m. with a completion slated for 2 p.m., at the latest. Manholes and other utility locations like storm-drain boxes must be taped off and a street-sweeping machine will clean the street prior to the application of the microseal.

Although traffic will be prohibited on Main Street, the crews will attempt to keep Heber Avenue open with minimal delays. The Main Street-Heber Avenue intersection itself will not receive a microseal.

Dayley said Main Street dining decks are prohibited until the project is complete.

Main Street merchants want the work to be completed without issues. Michael Barille, the executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance, said the spring timing and midweek scheduling ensure the project will occur during a traditionally slow time for business.

"We're hoping to get it done as quickly as possible and out of the way," he said.

City Hall plans to operate a problem-solving hotline starting approximately five days prior to the launch of the work. The number will be 615-5347.