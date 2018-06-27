Park City readies major roadwork in Prospector

The S.R. 224 corridor is not the only place where roadwork will cause traffic headaches this summer.

City Hall is readying a road project that could test the patience of drivers even if the work is not as ambitious as the S.R. 224 construction and the vehicle counts are much lower.

The municipal government in July is scheduled to start work on Prospector Avenue, an important street serving the Prospector business district and one of the routes into the Prospector neighborhood. The road runs between Bonanza Drive and Sidewinder Drive.

The project involves milling the road asphalt and putting down a new layer of asphalt. New bus pullouts and lighting are included. There will also be sidewalk improvements. The sidewalk on the north side of Prospector Avenue will be 8 feet wide — wider than it is currently — when the project is completed while the sidewalk on the south side will remain the approximately 5 ½ feet width it is now.

The work is expected to launch on July 9 with a completion date pegged for the late fall. The project is forecast to cost a little less than $2 million.

An open house about the project is scheduled on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Park City Marriott on Sidewinder Drive. City Hall staffers and representatives of the contractor are scheduled to attend.

More information is available by calling a construction hotline at 801-904-4064 or on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link is: http://www.parkcity.org/government/current-construction-projects/backhoe-report.