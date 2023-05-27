Park City readies to honor war dead during Memorial Day ceremony

Cold, snowy weather awaited the crowd at a Memorial Day ceremony in Park City in 2022. The American Legion post in Park City plans to hold the annual ceremony at Park City Cemetery on Monday.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The American Legion post in Park City has scheduled a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, an event that intends to honor the solemn holiday.

The ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. at the Park City Cemetery on Kearns Boulevard. Former Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright, the adjutant of the Park City post of the American Legion, and Mayor Nann Worel are scheduled to deliver remarks. Wright is an Air Force pilot veteran while Worel is a Navy veteran and served as a nurse.

The annual Memorial Day events in Park City typically combine protocol like the lowering of the flags and the playing of taps with remarks about the meaning of the holiday. The events usually draw a mixed crowd of veterans and people who did not serve in the military.

Wright said he recently traveled to Australia and New Zealand as they were preparing to mark a holiday known as Anzac Day, which honors the war dead in those nations. Anzac Day, April 25, is held on the anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign during World War I that involved Australia, New Zealand and other allies. He said he attended an Anzac Day ceremony. The mayor plans to recite excerpts of the speeches that were delivered during that ceremony, he said.

“They’re really universal messages honoring our war dead,” he said.

Wright’s remarks will also touch on the Memorial Day purpose of remembering those who died in the nation’s wars.