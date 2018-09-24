Park City readies to make trail improvements in Bonanza Flat

Park City this fall plans to make trailhead improvements to Bonanza Flat, work that would be the first physical improvements to the land since City Hall acquired the high-altitude acreage more than a year ago.

The Park City Council recently authorized staffers to finalize a $412,153 contract for the work. It involves three trailheads, known as Empire, Quarry and Quincy Shaft.

A public-notice sign is posted close to Bonanza Flat indicating the Park City Planning Department has found the work to comply with City Hall rules. The staffers have the ability to approve or reject the application for the improvements. An action by the Planning Department is expected on Monday.

The work would include a designated parking area, a kiosk for maps and other information. Restrooms with vault toilets would be put in next spring.

It would be the first phase of the trail and trailhead plans for Bonanza Flat, which is located in Wasatch County just south of Park City.

City Hall acquired the 1,350-acre Bonanza Flat in mid-2017 in a $38 million conservation deal. Leaders spent months discussing regulations and restrictions for the land. Trailhead improvements like the ones planned in the fall are allowed under the restrictions.

Recommended Stories For You

The Empire trailhead is especially notable. It has been under consideration since the 1990s, when the land was under private ownership.

Bonanza Flat is popular in the summer with hikers and mountain bikers while cross-country skiers and snowshoers use the land in the winter. It has been expected that City Hall would pursue limited improvements to the trails infrastructure in Bonanza Flat since the land was acquired.