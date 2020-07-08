Park City remembers police officer killed on Independence Day in 1984

The Park City Police Department and the agency’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police organized a small ceremony and kiosk-like setup on July 4 along Main Street to mark the anniversary of the death of an officer on Independence Day in 1984. The event was held in a small park named in honor of Rodney Schreurs, who died after a driver hit him as he was directing traffic.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department marked the anniversary of the death of an officer on Independence Day with a small ceremony and a kiosk-like setup on Main Street that drew scattered interest from the Fourth of July crowds, an effort to continue to ensure a death decades ago is remembered.

Rodney Schreurs died on July 4, 1984, after a driver hit him as he was directing traffic at the S.R. 224-Payday Drive intersection after the fireworks. He was 33.

The kiosk on Saturday provided information about the fallen officer and photographs. The kiosk was located in a small park named in honor of Schreurs. Some of the people on Main Street for the day stopped to learn of one of the municipality’s tragedies.

Andrew Leatham, a police captain, said in an interview afterward there is “sadness” in the agency each year on July 4 as the current members of the department recall the death.

“I think it’s important we recognize him and his family,” Leatham said, explaining that police work and public service is dangerous. “It comes with big sacrifice sometimes.”

The Police Department and the agency’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police organized the ceremony and the kiosk. The ceremony included remarks from the police and elected officials as well as the broadcast of a last call over the police radio honoring Schreurs.

Leatham said the Police Department hopes to remember Schreurs in some fashion annually on July 4.