Park City remembers the fallen, including NFL’s Pat Tillman, during Memorial Day ceremony

Chris Taylor, the director of bands at Park City High School, performs taps during a Memorial Day ceremony at Park City Cemetery. The ceremony on Monday drew a large crowd of mixed ages to mark the solemn holiday.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

A crowd marked Memorial Day on Monday at the Park City Cemetery under a bright sun that belied the solemn nature of the day when America honors the nation’s war dead.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of mixed ages, with veterans standing alongside youngsters as the Kearns Boulevard traffic passed nearby. Some veterans wore elements of their service uniforms while others who were in attendance were in shorts.

The gathering involved protocol like the playing of taps as well as words about the meaning of the holiday. Small American flags decorated many of the graves and there were flowers at more graves than there are on a typical day.

Glenn Wright, the adjutant of the Park City post of the American Legion and an Air Force veteran, told the crowd about the origins of Memorial Day and how it was once known as Decoration Day. He recited the Gettysburg Address in his remarks and recalled the 2004 death of Pat Tillman, an NFL player who enlisted in the Army and was killed in Afghanistan. He spoke of Tillman’s choice to join the military over his football career as an example of service. Wright, who served in the Vietnam War, spoke briefly of the importance of the treatment of veterans.

He also told the crowd of his recent travels to Australia and New Zealand and his attendance at a ceremony commemorating a holiday called Anzac Day, which honors the war dead in those nations. The holiday is held on the anniversary of the World War I Gallipoli campaign that involved Australia, New Zealand and other allies.

Mayor Nann Worel, a Navy veteran who served as a nurse, recited “In Flanders Fields,” poem that is often read during Memorial Day ceremonies.

The American flag at the cemetery flew at half-staff.

The crowd also spent time slowly walking through the cemetery. Some appeared to be visiting the graves of ancestors while others seemed to be desiring to learn about those who are buried in one of Park City’s two cemeteries.

The ceremony on Monday in many respects resembled those typically held on Memorial Day at the Park City Cemetery. It was an opportunity for the veterans to describe their experiences in the military to families, friends and others who were in attendance. It also provided a chance for those who did not serve to dwell on the sacrifices of the fallen members of the military.

Park City resident Pete Park arrived at a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in a World War II-era Dodge WC series weapons carrier, sometimes referred to as a 1/2 Ton. He says the restored vehicle is primarily used during parades, veterans events and car shows.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Pete Park, who lives in Park Meadows, arrived at the ceremony in a World War II-era Dodge WC series weapons carrier, sometimes referred to as a 1/2 Ton. The vehicle attracted interest from the crowd, as Park explained to onlookers the history of the 1/2 Ton.

He has owned the vehicle since the 1990s and restored it over the course of 25 years, finishing the work five years ago. He said it was used during World War II, but he is not sure where it was deployed. It was used as a farm truck in Montana after the war, he said. Park rebuilt the engine, the transmission and the axles, among other work, during the restoration, saying the vehicle is “now how it came off the assembly line in” February of 1942, two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into World War II.

The vehicle is primarily used during parades, veterans events and car shows.

“It brings people closer to what was used during World War II and, hopefully, in kids, it spurs them to remember all of the sacrifices made during World War II, both military and civilian,” Park said in an interview.