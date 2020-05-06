Park City reopens skate park, limiting hours and skater numbers

The skate park at City Park has reopened, but City Hall has limited the hours and the number of skaters allowed. A maximum of 20 skaters are permitted at any one time. The skaters also must practice social distancing.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City officials have reopened the skate park at City Park with limited hours, but the reopening did not end a string of Park City Police Department reports about skaters there when they should not have been.

City Hall said the skate park reopened on Saturday. Hours are limited to 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Hours are normally from dawn until dusk. The municipal government also said a maximum of 20 people are allowed to use the skate park at any one time. They must practice social distancing. A posting on the City Hall website says officials want to extend the hours shortly, but it did not provide details.

The skate park has long been popular but had not reopened for the season until Saturday. The Police Department in recent weeks received repeated complaints about people using the skate park prior to the reopening. Some of the cases have involved concerns about the skaters ignoring social distancing, or the practice of staying apart in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some of the cases at the skate park last week included:

Support Local Journalism Donate



• on May 2 at 6:42 p.m., up to 12 people were seen at the skate park. The police were there. Just earlier, people were found in the skate park after it had closed.

• on April 29 at 6:44 p.m., a police officer warned a skateboarder at the closed skate park. A youngster was found there just earlier as well.

• on April 29 at 5:30 p.m., three men were at the skate park. They left without issue, the police said, after they were told it was closed.

• on April 29, juveniles were found at several times at the skate park. The police told them it was closed.

Parkites have been anxious to get outside since the ski season ended early, flocking to trails and, just after the closure of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort, to the closed slopes at the mountain resorts. The trails have been busy in recent weeks as the ground at lower elevations as dried, drawing crowds of people from the Park City area and the Salt Lake Valley.

The skate park, meanwhile, provided an outlet for youngsters even before it opened for the season as they entered the park hoping not to be seen by the police.

More information about the skate park is available at: parkcity.org/departments/park-city-marc-recreation/parks-fields/skateboard-park.