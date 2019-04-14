Park City residents: Learn what is brewing in the community

Parkites on Tuesday have an opportunity to learn what is brewing in the community.

Two members of the Park City Council are scheduled to hold a Coffee with Council event at the Park City Library, an opportunity for people to discuss a wide range of issues with the elected officials.

City Councilors Nann Worel and Steve Joyce are slated to appear at Lucky Ones Coffee inside the library for the event. It is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

The elected officials during events like Coffee with Council gatherings typically talk about City Hall programs, policies and projects. The audience usually asks questions covering a wide range of topics.

It is not clear what topics will be of consequence on Tuesday, but Parkites normally are interested in issues like growth and traffic. The Coffee with Council event on Tuesday is scheduled shortly after the end of what appeared to many to be an especially busy ski season, and some of the questions could center on ideas to better manage crowds and traffic during the next ski season.

The Coffee with Council events typically were held on a monthly basis as a segment of City Hall's overall outreach efforts. The events are now coupled with other gatherings like Aprés With Council, the mayor's State of the City address and open houses.

City Hall asks people who plan to attend to RSVP by Monday to linda.jager@parkcity.org.