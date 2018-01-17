Park City Respect Rally taps Jane Fonda, Gloria Allred as speakers

The Respect Rally, planned on Saturday as a follow-up to the large Women's March on Main in 2017, has revealed a speaker lineup that includes longtime activists Jane Fonda and Gloria Allred.

Fonda, the famous actress, has for decades been involved in a variety of causes while Allred, an attorney, has had a high-profile role in combating harassment of women.

The speaker list also includes rapper Common, actor Anthony Ramos, who is known for his work in the musical "Hamilton," and actor Nick Offerman.

The organizers, meanwhile, also tapped notable speakers from the area, including Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Jenny Wilson, a Democrat who is campaigning for the Senate. Sadie Ortiz, a member of the teen council at Park City High School, is also on the speaker list.

Cindy Levine, an organizer of the Respect Rally, said the lineup "will help generate a lot of attention."

"I think they're all activists in their own right," Levine said.

The Respect Rally is planned from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the north end of City Park. Organizers anticipate a crowd of between 3,000 and 5,000. Levine said organizers want people headed to the Respect Rally to use satellite parking lots at the Utah Film Studios and the park-and-ride lot at Richardson Flat. Shuttle buses are planned between the two locations and the event.