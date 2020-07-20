Park City restaurant reimagines space with convenience store, a coronavirus-influenced model

The owner of the Corner Store Pub & Grill at the Resort Center at Park City Mountain Resort is constructing a convenience store in the downstairs level of the business, something that is designed to broaden the customer base at a time of uncertainty for the restaurant industry.

The Corner Store Pub & Grill owner, Max Doilney, does not intend to reopen the business until the ski season after it closed in mid-March amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Doilney during the extended closure reimagined the operations of the business and sees a convenience store as being a draw that complements the core restaurant.

He said there are numerous residences within walking distance of the Corner Store Pub & Grill, explaining that a convenience store would offer foodstuffs that require preparation as well as prepared foods that could be taken back to the places where people are staying.

The convenience store will occupy space that had been a café connected to the Corner Store Pub & Grill. In an era of social distancing, Doilney explained, it would be “irresponsible” to operate the business like he had in the past based on the tightness of the space.

Doilney said he is considering seeking permission from state regulators to sell bottles of alcohol in the convenience store section of the business.

The move toward opening a convenience store within an existing restaurant illustrates the dramatic steps that some are taking to rethink their business models at a difficult economic time as well as in the months before the ski season is scheduled to open.

“Everybody’s got to be creative,” Doilney said. “It’s going to be tough.”